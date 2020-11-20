Alberta Lee Pyeatt, 75, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1945, in Omaha, Nebraska to Albert Joseph Deinken and Ella Frances Olson Deinken.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Pyeatt, Sr.; parents, Albert and Ella Deinken; grandson, Blayne Keith Pyeatt; brother, Benny Deinken; sister, Sherry Kane; and brother-in-law, Bo Bates.

Alberta is survived by her sons, James K. Pyeatt Jr., Jeffrey Don Pyeatt, and Jerry Dean Pyeatt; sister, Carol Bates; grandchildren, Christy, Joshua, Justin, Brady, Ashley, Heather, and Sarah Pyeatt; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin, Texas.

