Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2020:
- Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
- Brooks, Quartez – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify
- Cormier, Randy Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Hampton, Billy John – Parole Violation
- McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- McGuire, Tanya – Theft of Service
- Paez-Madrigales, Mauri Alan – Hold for Harris County
- Ramirez, Alesia – Possession of Marijuana
- Williams, Windell Jerry – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Editor’s note: Missing mugshots continue to be a problem. Bluebonnet News has notified the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.