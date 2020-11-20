Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2020:

Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information

Brooks, Quartez – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify

Cormier, Randy Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hampton, Billy John – Parole Violation

McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McGuire, Tanya – Theft of Service

Paez-Madrigales, Mauri Alan – Hold for Harris County

Ramirez, Alesia – Possession of Marijuana

Williams, Windell Jerry – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Editor’s note: Missing mugshots continue to be a problem. Bluebonnet News has notified the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Brashears, Ronnie Lynn

Brooks, Quartez

McDaniel, Tanya

McGuire, Tanya

Ramirez, Alesia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

