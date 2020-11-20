Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 18, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2020:

  • Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
  • Brooks, Quartez – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify
  • Cormier, Randy Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Hampton, Billy John – Parole Violation
  • McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • McGuire, Tanya – Theft of Service
  • Paez-Madrigales, Mauri Alan – Hold for Harris County
  • Ramirez, Alesia – Possession of Marijuana
  • Williams, Windell Jerry – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Editor’s note: Missing mugshots continue to be a problem. Bluebonnet News has notified the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Brashears, Ronnie Lynn
  • Brooks, Quartez
  • McDaniel, Tanya
  • McGuire, Tanya
  • Ramirez, Alesia

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.