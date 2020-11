The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 19, 2020:

Caballero, Jasmine – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery

Glass, Kagan Shane – Disorderly Conduct

Stevens, Jimmy Lee III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Weaver, Justyce Raelyn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

