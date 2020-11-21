Eve Grace Khaleesie Farrington, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born on November 18, 2020, in Kingwood, Texas to Liam Gary Farrington and Cecily Savoy McKinney Farrington.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wesley McKinney; great-grandparents, Roxanne Campbell, and June McCarty; uncle, Zyan Morgan; great-uncle, Jason Farrington; and cousin, Roxanne Osburn.

Eve is survived by her parents, Liam and Cecily Farrington; brother, Maximus Farrington; grandparents, Chris and Lana McCarty, Phil and Kelly Derbyshire, and Gary Farrington; aunts and uncles, Destiny, Macauley, Azalyn, Harrison, Christopher, Peyton, and Atlanta; and a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

