James “Elton” Ambrose, 71, of Hardin, was called home Thursday, November 19, 2020. Elton was born in Liberty, Texas and raised in Hardin, Texas. He was the first of four sons born to O.F. “Buster” Ambrose and Dorothy Tullos Ambrose.

Elton had a love for plants – indoors and out. He could spend hours at a nursery looking for the perfect, unique plant. He was also known for carrying a shovel with him and digging up plants or trees from the side of the road or from the woods. Elton also developed a love for cooking and trying new recipes after the passing of his wife, Charlotte, in 2005.

Elton was a lifelong member of Hardin United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of the church choir and would often sing solos for the congregation. Elton graduated from Hardin High School in 1968, then furthered his education at Sam Houston State where he earned a degree in business. He worked many years at the National Pipe and Tube, then began working at St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital in Houston, where he retired after 33 years in 2015.

Elton married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte DuBose, August 8, 1970. In 1974, he and Charlotte welcomed their only child, Shanna.

Elton is preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Dorothy Ambrose, and by his beloved wife Charlotte. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Shanna Lorence and husband Daniel of Hardin, grandchildren: Michael of Liberty, Hanna of Hardin, Zachary of Warren, Tucker and Ben of Hardin, as well as three great-grandchildren: Bubba, Kyzer, and Gabe. Elton also leaves his brothers: Bobby Ambrose and wife Janice of Magnolia, Dennis Ambrose of Austin, and David Ambrose and wife Tammy of Orange. Elton leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends as well as his church family.

Visitation for Elton will be held 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty. Funeral Services will take place 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hardin United Methodist Church. Following the service, Elton will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

