Gary Preston, 54, of Crosby, Texas passed away on November 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Gary was born November 27, 1965 in Mobile, Alabama to parents Royce Beverly Preston, Jr. and Evelyn Virginia Frazier Preston.

Gary had been a resident of Crosby for the past 22 years and was a former resident of Sheldon. He had worked for Trey Industries and Deer Park Construction. He enjoyed building things and writing. Gary was a big supporter of “Roll Tide”, “Love Ya Blue” and the Houston Texans. He loved his family and being with them.

Mr. Preston was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jerry Preston, Michael Preston and Jim Preston; his sister, Shelia Radley. Gary is survived by his wife of 29 years, Darla Lamb of Crosby; his children, Brandon Varnell and wife Jacklyn, Marcus Preston and wife Michelle, Aaron Preston and Raymond Preston; grandchildren, Manney Dewey, Marcus Preston, Jr., Aaron Preston, Matthew Preston, Lilly Anne Varnell, Colton Preston; brothers and sisters, Beverly Pavey and husband Randy, Terry Preston and wife Mary Jane and Daryl Preston and wife Angie; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Gary will be 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Service will be 12 noon following the visitation on Friday at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Kirkham officiating. Interment will follow at Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac, Texas.

