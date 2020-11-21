Veronica “Ronni” Lea Thorn Webb, 71, of Liberty passed away on November 18, 2020. Ronni was born December 17, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas to parents John Stephens Thorn and Jewel Claudine Spillers Thorn.

Ronni was born into an Air Force family and continued her service to our nation as an Air Force wife. Her total service was 35 years. After her husband’s Air Force retirement, they moved to Humble and then settled in Liberty County in 1987. She had worked for the City of Humble EMS for many years and when moving to Liberty County she and her husband were the first married couple to work for Liberty County EMS. She loved her family and was a true caretaker.

Ronni was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Buddy Thorn and Johnny Thorn. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, MSgt Eddie Webb, retired; her children, Major Gary Webb, USAF and wife Ronda and Sean Webb and wife Rachel; brother, Sydney Thorn and wife Pam; sisters, Kim Marlow and Gayleen Casey and husband Dudley; grandchildren, Alyssa McCune and husband Dan, Jeremy Webb and wife Heidi, Christopher Webb, Emily Webb, Lydia Webb, Bailey Webb, Brenton Webb and Damien Smith; great-grandson, Nathaniel McCune; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service for Mrs. Webb will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Social gathering will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

For those who desire memorials may be made to Magnolia Place Health Care LLP. in lieu of flowers.

