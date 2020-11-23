Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 21, 2020:

  • Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Cannon, Megan – Parole Violation
  • Carlton, Elizabeth – Theft
  • Haff, Cory Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Ibarra, Antioco Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Kadlecek, Paul E. – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Richter, Kevin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Building and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Sweet, Justin Ben – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Watson, Juli Renaye – Criminal Mischief

Note: The Liberty County Jail has the same mugshot posted for two of the people listed – Paul E. Kadlecek and Kevin Richter. As we cannot be certain who is who, that mugshot has been omitted for now.

  • Boyett, Jamie Michelle
  • Carlton, Elizabeth
  • Haff, Cory Robert
  • Ibarra, Antioco Jr.
  • Richter, Kevin
  • Robinson, Jeremy John
  • Sweet, Justin Ben
  • Watson, Juli Renaye

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.