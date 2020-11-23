Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 21, 2020:

Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Habitation

Cannon, Megan – Parole Violation

Carlton, Elizabeth – Theft

Haff, Cory Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Ibarra, Antioco Jr. – Public Intoxication

Kadlecek, Paul E. – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Richter, Kevin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Building and Burglary of a Habitation

Sweet, Justin Ben – Driving While Intoxicated

Watson, Juli Renaye – Criminal Mischief

Note: The Liberty County Jail has the same mugshot posted for two of the people listed – Paul E. Kadlecek and Kevin Richter. As we cannot be certain who is who, that mugshot has been omitted for now.

