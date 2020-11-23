Suspect in murder and kidnapping in Liberty County arrested by U.S. Border Patrol

After two months on the run, murder suspect Jose Marin Soriano is in custody following his arrest by the U.S. Border Patrol on Sunday while he was attempting to cross into the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry on the California-Mexico border.

Moriano is accused of killing one woman after holding her and another woman at gunpoint inside his home on CR 3415 in the Rancho San Vicente Subdivision near Plum Grove on Sept. 19, 2020. The murder was reported to police by the second victim who he had allegedly chained by the ankle and tied by the neck to a bed inside his house.

According to Captain Billy Knox of the LCSO Criminal Investigation Division, Soriano was arrested without resistance and is presently being held by the sheriff’s office in San Diego, Calif., pending extradition back to Texas as soon as all legal documentation can be completed.

Soriano has been sought by law enforcement authorities since September and was thought to have fled immediately after the murder to Mexico to avoid arrest.

The two women were reportedly lured to Soriano’s home after he said he had revealing photos of the deceased woman and would delete the images if she came to his home. It is unknown if Soriano took the photos or was sent the photos by the deceased woman.

“When the two women arrived at the home of Soriano, he allegedly pulled a gun and sexually assaulted the female chained to the bed. Evidently, in an attempt to escape the house, the deceased female got into her vehicle and attempted to back out of the yard, but the car crashed into the woods across the street from Soriano’s home,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor.

The vehicle caught on fire with the deceased woman unable to escape. The woman tied to the bed called 911, who had been raped by Soriano, used a cell phone that he had reportedly left behind when he fled the home to chase after the first female.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered that the deceased woman had also suffered a gunshot wound.

Soriano is charged with Capital Murder. In the near future, Liberty County investigators will return him to Texas where he will be placed in the Liberty County Jail to await trial.

