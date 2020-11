The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 22, 2020:

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Aguilar, Julio Cesar – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information

Drumgoole, Paul Jr. – Driving While License Invalid

Lumpkin, Jennifer Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Randolph, Brian Keith – Indecent Exposure

