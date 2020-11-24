David Wayne Robbins, 45, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, October 1, 1975 in Houston, Texas to Bruce Wayne Robbins and Jo Ann Van Arsdale Robbins. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee Roy Van Arsdale, Betty Jean Van Arsdale, Earl Ray Robbins, Sr..Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents Bruce Wayne Robbins and Jo Ann Van Arsdale Robbins; daughter, Brooke Elizabeth Robbins; grandmother, Betty Jean Old; sister, Sheila Ann Payne and husband Steve; nephews, Jacob Payne, Zachary Payne; niece, Allison Payne; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment for David will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Chester Holloway officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Jacob M. Payne, Zachary R. Payne, Ian E. Baker, Roy S. Gilbert, David L. Jenning V, Billy L. Hinton Jr., and Micheal A. Shrum.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Wayne Robbins, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

