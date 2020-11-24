Raymond Jack McCrory, 74, of Streetman, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on Saturday, December 8, 1945 in Houston, Texas to Brandt McCrory and Edith Pauline Black McCrory, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Raymond was also preceded in death by his, sisters, Shirley Ann Couger, Karen Sue Middleton. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Jason McCrory of Livingston, Texas, Colby McCrory of Streetman, Texas, Misty McCrory of Livingston, Texas; sister, Peggy Murry and husband Billy of Cleveland, Texas; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Gathering of friends and family for Raymond will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Funeral Services for Raymond will follow immediately at 2:00 pm. Bill Garrett officiating. Pallbearers will be A R Ginn, Tommy Duschinski, Ken Maddox, Dennis Hart, Michael Bell, Joe Barton, and Bubba Kendrick.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

