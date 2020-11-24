Catherine “Cathy” Ann Reeves Brown, 58, of Dayton, Texas passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her residence. Cathy was born on December 24, 1961, to Jerrell Reeves and Martha Moore in Dayton, Texas. Cathy was a devoted wife and loving mother. She lived for her family which meant everything to her. She was grandma to two granddaughters that she loved so much. Grandma was their favorite person. Cathy was an active member of South Dayton Baptist Church and a faithful servant. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Cathy is preceded in death by her grandparents, E.W. Reeves & Willie May Konecny and Cecil & Sallie Moore; granddaughter, Angel Brown; sister, Juanelle Reeves; brothers, Tadpole Reeves, Tommy Reeves, Clinney Reeves, and James Ray Reeves.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alvin Brown; sons, William Bush, wife Jessica of Mont Belvieu, TX, Timothy Brown of Dayton, TX; Granddaughters, Addisyn Brown of Mont Belvieu,TX,Alyssa Brown of Mont Belvieu, TX; Parents, Jerrell and Martha Reeves of Dayton, TX; mother in law, Edna Mae Andrews of Bridge City, TX, sisters, Linda Noe Reeves of Dayton, TX, Anita Brown and husband, Jerry of Dayton, TX, Patricia Nail and husband, Tommy of Dayton, TX, Cindy Kirby and husband, Joey of Mont Belvieu, TX; brothers, Charlie Reeves and wife, Tina of Anahuac, TX, Kenneth Reeves of Dayton, TX, and Jason Reeves and wife, Ashley of Kilgore, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Reeves Cemetery in Dayton, TX with Bro. Mike Meligan and Bro. Mike Blackburn officiating.



Honoring Mrs. Brown as pallbearers are Jason Reeves, Curtis Brown, Jeffery Brown, Kevin Brown, Michael Burns, Austin Nail and AJ Nail. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Brown, Tommy Nail and Joey Kirby. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine Ann Brown please visit our Tribute Store.

