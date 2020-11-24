Kris Alan Fields, 67, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was born on December 4, 1952, in Baytown, Texas to the late James Lewis Fields and Joyce Marguerite Repp Fields. Kris graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School, in Baytown, class of 1971. He worked for 27 years as a process technician for Exxon Mobil in Mont Belvieu, before his retirement in 2013.

Kris was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the simple things that nature had to offer, such as camping, doing yard work, and even metal detecting. In his younger years, he also liked to hunt. He was always very attentive and a problem solver. Kris was a caring man, taking extra special care of his wife and soulmate, Merilyn. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, but especially his grandchildren. Kris was a Shriner and a Mason for the Goose Creek Masonic Lodge #1192. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Kris was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents; and sister Linda Upton. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 47 years Merilyn “Susie” Fields of Dayton; his children Troy Fields and wife Tara of Spring and Kristi Jo Fields of Dayton; his grandchildren Meagan and Allison Whitney and Memphis and Abigail Fields; his sister Pam Burnett; his nephews Jeremy Kervin and Blaine Burnett; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas.

To send flowers to Kris’ family, please visit our floral store.

