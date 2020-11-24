Calvin Dale Aills, 58, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Calvin was born in Amherst, Texas to parents John Henry and Vivian Aills, who precede him in death along with his brother, Dennis Aills.

The Aills family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am in the chapel of Pace Stancil Funeral Home Cleveland. His funeral will start at 11:00.

Calvin will be laid to rest at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas immediately following his funeral.

In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting that donations be made to the family or to Pace Stancil Funeral Home to help cover the cost of his services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

