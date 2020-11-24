Stanton Jay “Stan” Schreiner of Evergreen, TX, passed into the arms of his Savior Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Conroe, Texas.

Stan, the third of four boys born to Samuel Jonathan Schreiner and Lula Marie Pettitt, was born November 10, 1929 in Dallas. Stan’s father was the director of the Dallas YMCA and the family spent summers at their cabin “Samarie” at the YMCA of the Rockies Campground in Estes Park, Colorado. Stan graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1948, and attended Baylor University from 1949 to 1951, studying mathematics. After induction into the US Army in 1951, his military service included serving as a Rodman Tapeman and later as an Artillery Survey Specialist in Korea as a Corporal.

On his return to civilian life in 1953, Stan’s interest in math led to a position in the actuarial department of Republic National Life Insurance Company in Dallas. He met and married Alice McGilberry England, originally of Riverside, TX, in 1962. They established a home in Dallas, and later moved to Riverside near her family.

When Stan and Alice moved to Riverside, the McGilberry family inducted their “city-boy” brother-in-law (Stan’s own words) into a world of hunting, fishing, cattle, and everything self-reliant. Stan helped brother-in-law Odis build their new home, helped Alice fence a 74-acre pasture for their cattle, and learned to run trot lines in the Trinity River. He took part in the annual family deer camp in Riverside, annual hunting trips to Colorado, and making sausage and chili for the family freezers. Stan worked for Texas Department of Criminal Justice at the Ellis Unit and in the Central Area Maintenance Warehouse.

A few years after Alice’s untimely death, Stan met Judy Ellisor Hunter, the Director of the Huntsville Public Library. They married in 1989 and lived in Riverside several years. Stan and Judy retired while living in Riverside, built a home in Evergreen, and moved near Judy’s parents in 2005. Stan continued to hunt with the McGilberry family and go on annual hunting trips to Colorado with Dan and D. P. McGilberry and others. He, Judy and her family made trips to Colorado for Schreiner family reunions and to enjoy the Samarie cabin in Estes Park.

Stan loved to sing bass and was part of the Riverside Baptist Church choir for many years. Judy introduced Stan to four-part gospel music, Stamps-Baxter style, and they attended singing conventions in many states over the years and have a large extended family of singers and pianists. For many years they attended local Fourth Thursday singings, sang at nursing homes, and hosted the New Song Singers, enjoying the challenge of sight-reading new music.

The 42 group Stan and Judy played with expanded to include friends and neighbors when they moved to Evergreen. Stan became an integral part of the Evergreen Community, joining the Evergren Baptist Church and singing in the choir, attending monthly Community Center supper nights, and helping Judy hosted annual family reunions for her Ellisor and Mabry families.

Stan is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Marie Schreiner; first wife Alice Schreiner, stepmother Fran Schreiner; his brother Bob and sister-in-law Eloise; brother Max; brother Neal and sister-in-law Mary; sister-in-law Estelle Hartt and husband Marshall; brothers-in-law Odis, Lewis, D. P. Jr. and Clarence (Laverne) McGilberry, and wife Judy’s parents, Robert Ernest Ellisor and Betty June Reed.

Stan is survived by his wife of 31 years Judy Schreiner, sisters-in-law LaWanda Schreiner, Hazel McGilberry, Barbara McGilberry, Lynn Ellisor Harvey and husband Bryan; cousins, nieces and nephews in the Schreiner, McGilberry, and Ellisor families.

A joint visitation and funeral with Stan’s father-in-law Robert Ellisor will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10am in the Chapel of Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 27 from 5 to 7pm. Stan’s burial will be at Dodge, TX Cemetery at 2pm on Saturday, Nov. 28.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery Association or Evergreen Community Center at 7945 State Hwy 150 W., Coldspring, TX 77331.

