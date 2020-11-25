Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 23, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 23, 2020:
- Butler, Randall Harrison – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Carpenter, Matthew Albert – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Cunningham, Austin Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Edwards, Laquanta Quartez – Driving While License Invalid
- Parkman, Kiley Ranee – Possession of Marijuana
- Rodriguez, Andres Alejandro – Theft
- Stewart, January Lynn – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service
