Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 23, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 23, 2020:

  • Butler, Randall Harrison – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Carpenter, Matthew Albert – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Cunningham, Austin Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Edwards, Laquanta Quartez – Driving While License Invalid
  • Parkman, Kiley Ranee – Possession of Marijuana
  • Rodriguez, Andres Alejandro – Theft
  • Stewart, January Lynn – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service
  • Butler, Randall Harrison
  • Carpenter, Matthew Albert
  • Parkman, Kiley Ranee
  • Rodriguez, Andres Alejandro

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.