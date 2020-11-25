Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center to bring 200 jobs to New Caney

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expected to open in July 2021 a 1.5 million square-foot regional distribution center in the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s industrial park in New Caney. The facility will be the largest industrial building in all of Montgomery County.

EMCID began working with real estate developer CRG more than a year ago to bring the home improvement company’s project to East Montgomery County. Over the course of several months this year, EMCID purchased approximately 350 adjacent acres north of the EMC Industrial Park to aid in negotiations. CRG recently purchased about 120 acres of that property and began clearing immediately.

About 200 employees are expected to be hired upon opening of the facility on East Industrial Parkway next year.

“This is a more than $65 million dollar investment in East Montgomery County,” said Frank McCrady, EMCID President and CEO. “That investment provides jobs for our residents and value to our county, which helps fund schools and emergency services in our area.”

McCrady says Montgomery County Commissioner James Metts and others in the county assisted EMCID in facilitating the deal.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process due to difficulty in getting key project decision makers together. Sites in Harris County were also under strong consideration by CRG, which created a lot of back and forth, but McCrady was determined to keep the project in East Montgomery County.

“We believe we have the best community, amenities, infrastructure and logistics that attract companies like Lowe’s to build here. We’re confident we’ll have additional announcements about other projects in the coming year.”

