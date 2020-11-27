Tommie Allen Davis, age 78 of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born May 18, 1942 in Longview, Texas to parents Jerry and Faye Davis who preceded him in death along with his wife, Dianne Davis; daughters, Tracy Kay Davis and Laura Lynn Davis; and brothers, Douglas Davis, Jerry L. Davis and Larry Davis.

Survivors include his sons, Timothy Davis and Douglas Davis; daughter-in-law, Amy; sister, Gaynelle Davis; brothers, Rodney Davis, H.L. Davis and Johnny Davis; grandchildren, Issabella Davis, Destiney Davis, Andria Davis and Brittney Stout; great-grandchild, Asher Ray Stout; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Chalk Hill Cemetery, Henderson, Texas.

