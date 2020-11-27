Leonard Samuel Knight, 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1954 in New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maria; and grandson, Marcus Knight.

Leonard is survived by his children, Michelle Alexander, Leonard Ray Knight Jr., April Lynn Young and husband Richard, and Johnny Dean Knight; grandchildren, Nathan Saxton, Jasmine Alexander, Trinity Alexander, Angelina Knight, Tyler Hall, Andrew Young, Logan Young, Madison Knight, Brooke Knight, Skylar Knight, Cayden Knight, and Cameron Knight; siblings, Louisa, Vivian, Marty Knight, and Roger Knight; and a host of extended family and friends.

