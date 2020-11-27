Lorayne June Telford, 99, of Liberty, TX passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Lorayne was born April 23, 1921,to Ward Brand and Ruby Pendley. She was a homemaker.

Lorayne is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Telford; sons, Jackie Telford and Jimmy Telford; grandson, Kale Turner; granddaughter, Kristin Turner; brother, Travis Brand; sisters, Dorothy Teel and Mary Lee Gayle.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jan Turner and husband, Bill of Dayton, TX; daughter in love, Judy Telford of Groosebeck, TX; sister in law, Donnette Brand; grandchildren, Tara Telford White, Todd Telford, Trish Telford,JonTelford of Goosebeck, TX, Jill Turner Daniel and husband Chris of Liberty, TX, Brett Tuner and wife, Courtney of Atascosita, TX, and Jordan Turner of Humble, TX; great grandchildren, Dustin and Stephanie White, Brittany Lorayne Telford, Kelley Morton, Logan & Stephanie Telford, Ariel & Jeremy Willis, Chelsea & Jebal Hudson, Victoria Telford, Ginger Telford, Becca, Lauren, Johnathan, Hannah Daniel, Will & Caitlyn Turner, Kylee & Connor Pittman, Zane Turner, and Lexi Turner; great great grandchildren, Ethan, Cash, Emma, Evelyn, Eliza, Jagger, Riven, Hazel, Salem, Shepard and baby, Turner on the way.

Honoring Mrs. Telford as pallbearers are Will Turner, Zane Turner, Jordan Turner, Chris Daniel, Johnathan Daniel, Daniel Pittman and Conner Pittman.

A special thank you to Angels Care Home Health and Ascend Hospice Care.

A service of remembrance is pending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

