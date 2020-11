The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 24, 2020:

Anyichie, Nnagbo Ethelbert – Driving While Intoxicated

Edwards, Viola Ervette – Theft of Property

Jackson, Cody Dwayne – Rider Not Secured

Richards, Clinton Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Smith, Ronald Leon – Bond Forfeiture-Theft

Taylor, Kenneth Ray Jr. – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Parole Violation

