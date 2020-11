The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 25, 2020:

Castillo, Adolfe – Public Intoxication

Cooke, Jacob Paul – Criminal Mischief

Fox, Shannon – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Howell, Kristin Renee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

McMichael, Trisdon Jake – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Nugent, Theresa Ann – Disorderly Conduct

Vater, Justin Phillip – Possession of a Controlled Substance

