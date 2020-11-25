Lois May Caldwell, age 71 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born February 6, 1949 in Lansing, Michigan to parents Charles and Lucille Phinney who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 24 ½ years, Melvin Caldwell; sons, Tony Griffith, Paul Matako and wife Lisa; daughters, Monica Diaz and husband Victor, Philamena White; brothers, Bob Phinney and wife Victoria, Dale Phinney and wife Tammy; sisters, Sharon Koski and husband Gene, Mary Mooney and husband Gary; Little Girl; along with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

