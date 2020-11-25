Melinda Jane Rosier, 77, of Beaumont, Texas passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Beaumont, TX. Melinda was born on June 5, 1943 to Leonard Clark and Mary Jane Brock. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Elmo Rosier; and daughter, Linda Susanne Rosser. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, John Rosser of Beaumont, TX, and host of loving family and friends.



Honoring Mrs. Rosier as pallbearers are Ryan Rosser, Dylan Rosser, Bucky Collier, Jeff Collier, Nicki Fillingame, and John Rosser.



Cremation under the care of Faith and Family Funeral Services. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Melinda Jane Rosier, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

