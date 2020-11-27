Letter to the community: Thank you for your financial donations to friend’s family

On behalf of the Harlow family, I would like to thank everyone who contributed in any way to the Go Fund Me campaign for Sonya Harlow. Whether by donation, sharing, prayer or personally reaching out to the family, you are appreciated greatly!

We are overwhelmed by the amount of support that has been shown to her family and cannot thank the community and surrounding areas enough for their generosity.

We have far exceeded our goal for the Go Fund Me! Her entire funeral and headstone will be able to be paid for in full. All remaining contributions will be paid directly to Sonya’s husband, Spencer, and will be used to care for her children.

Sonya’s death was definitely a tragedy but her life touched so many people! She was such an amazing woman and she made such an impact on everyone that she met. She will be truly missed but her legacy lives on with her children. I am very thankful to personally have had her as part of my life for the last 17 years and will cherish every memory I have with her.

As you celebrate the upcoming holidays, I leave you with only one piece of advice. Hold onto your family and friends a little tighter, love them a little harder, cherish every second with them and never take them for granted. May God bless each and everyone that have reached out in any capacity!

I pray God blesses you abundantly and we honestly cannot thank you enough for the outpouring of support for the Harlow family!

Sending nothing but blessings!

Nancy Davie

