Donation from Liberty business benefits homebound residents in Liberty County

The South Liberty County Meals on Wheels recently received a $1,000 blessing from Liberty Pest Control, a family business operating in our community since 1959.

“We are incredibly thankful and humbled that small businesses, even in the midst of a pandemic, are thinking of our local Meals on Wheels program,” said Board member Pam Milentz.

The contribution from Liberty Pest Control will provide approximately 300 hot meals to senior residents of South Liberty County.

South Liberty County Meals on Wheels delivers daily hot meals to 68 clients. Meals are delivered at lunchtime four to five days a week, delivered by a fleet of 32 active community volunteers.

“Thank you to Liberty Pest Control for seeing our program as the integral community partner that it is, and ensuring the mission continues,” commented Board member Mike Allison.

If you would like to partner with South Liberty County Meals on Wheels, please email drivers@libertymeals.com or leave a message at our office 936-641-2846.

