Taylor-Odom Foundation announces scholarship deadlines

Each year, the Taylor-Odom Foundation provides scholarships to graduating seniors from Liberty County, Texas, who may not be able to afford higher education. Eligible students must graduate from Hardin, Liberty, Hull-Daisetta, Dayton or Tarkington schools.

The scholarship amounts vary based on a student’s pursuit of a four-year degree, a two-year degree or vocation/technical certification from accredited institutions in the State of Texas. Evaluations are also made with respect to the applicant’s character, general attitude, initiative, leadership and potential for achievement.

Last year, the Foundation awarded $112,000 in college scholarships to seven graduates. Students interested in applying for this year’s round of scholarships should take note of an upcoming deadline on Jan. 31, 2021. Late applications will not be accepted.

The scholarship was established to honor two parents – Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas Ervin “Doc” Odom – who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are the keys to a good life.

Students interested in applying for the scholarships should contact their high school guidance counselor.

For more information on the Taylor-Odom Foundation, go online to https://www.taylorodomfoundation.org/.

