Charles Travis “Pack” Nelms, 85, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, October 15, 1935 in Elkhart, Texas to Henry Paxton Nelms and Della Irene Rutledge Nelms, both of whom have preceded him in death. Charles was also preceded in death by his son, Charles Travis “Packy” Nelms, Jr., 4 brothers, 2 sisters, grandchild, Chase Nelms. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years Patsy Nelms; children, Lorene “Renie” Baugh and husband Lawrence, Dorthy “Dorrie” Patterson and husband Joe Vaughn; Raymond Nelms and wife Jerri; grandchildren, Summer Schmidt and husband Jon, Dennis “D.J.” Miller, Patricia Walker, Chantelle Adams and husband Jason, Cody Nelms, Ross Nelms, Keegan Nelms; numerous great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Celebration of Life Service is to be scheduled at a later date.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

