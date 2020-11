The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 26, 2020:

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication and Walking in Roadway With Traffic

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication

King, Xavier Montreal – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm By Felon

Waters, Stewart Alan – Assault/Family Violence and Assault on a Public Servant

Note: The mugshot for Stewart Alan Waters is not available as of Sunday, Nov. 29.

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr.

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy

King, Xavier Montreal

