Lorayne June Telford, who was 99 years, 7 months, and 4 days, of Liberty, TX passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Telford was born April 23, 1921, to the late Ward Brand and Ruby Pendley in Liberty, TX where she lived most of her life and was a homemaker.



Mrs. Telford is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Telford; sons, Jacky Telford and Jimmy Telford; grandson, Kale Turner; granddaughter, Kristin Turner; brother, Travis Brand; sisters, Dorothy Teel and Mary Lee Gayle.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jan Turner, and husband, Bill of Dayton, TX; daughter-in-love, Judy Telford of Groesbeck, TX; sister-in-law, Donnette Brand of Liberty, TX; grandchildren, Tara Telford-White, Todd Telford and wife Trish, and Jon Telford all of Groesbeck, TX, Jill Turner Daniel and husband Chris of Liberty, TX, Brett Turner and wife, Courtney of Atascosita, TX, and Jordan Turner of Humble, TX; great-grandchildren, Dustin and Stephanie White, Brittany Lorayne Telford, Kolby Morton, Logan & Stephanie Telford, Ariel & Jeremy Willis, Chelsea & Jubal Hudson, Victoria Telford, Ginger Telford, Becca, Lauren, Johnathan, and Hannah Daniel, Will & Caitlyn Turner, Kylee & Connor Pittman, Zane Turner, and Lexi Turner; great-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Cash, Emma, Evelyn, Eliza, Jagger, River, Hazel, Salem, Shepard; baby, Turner on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 P.M at First United Methodist Church of Liberty, TX, interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, TX. A gathering of Mrs. Telford’s family and friends will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. also at the church.



Honoring Mrs. Telford as pallbearers will be Will Turner, Zane Turner, Jordan Turner, Chris Daniel, Johnathan Daniel, and Conner Pittman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bud Lee, Herbert Oreschnigg, Jimbo Arnold, Jay Arnold, Gene Arnold, Frank Green, and Carl Pickett



A special thank you to Angels Care Home Health, Rachel Johnson and Tandy from Ascend Hospice Care, and J.J., Jay, and Hector from Faith & Family.



First Methodist Church of Liberty requests anyone attending the gathering and funeral of Mrs. Telford to please practice all CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask or covering that covers the nose and mouth. Those without a mask will not be permitted inside the church. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorayne June Telford please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

