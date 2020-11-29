Ronnie Lee Fregia, 55, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Cynthia Fregia.



He is survived by his daughter, Kori Fregia and husband, Brandon Darsee and Bryce Hicks and husband, Shane Hicks; sisters, Brenda Whitmire and long time friend, Lisa Wilburn, Cyndi Herrington and husband, David Herrington; grandchildren, Peyton Fregia, Ezra Hicks, Luke Darsee and Ellie Hicks; nieces and nephews, Josh Bush, Jenny Moidel, Kevin King, Brandi Fuller and Ryan Herrington; Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Ronnie will forever be known as an amazing softball player. He enjoyed many years at the park, hitting home runs and talking smack to his opposing teams( friends). He also enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, competition barbeque cook offs and shooting pool. He will be missed for his bear hugs, caring heart and warm smile.



A memorial service is pending.

