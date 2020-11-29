Betty Jo Boothe, 91, of Liberty, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence. Betty was born on May 18, 1929, to the late Joseph Malnar and Allie Jacob of Crockett, Texas. She was a devoted wife and an amazing mother as well as a faithful servant. She was very witty and feisty! Some of her favorite sayings were, “If you can’t have fun you might as well sit down and shut up …..I might sit down but I’m not gonna shut up.” “If I got it you got it.” and ” Bye-bye for now.”



Mrs. Boothe is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, JD Malnar, Dennis Malnar, JC Malnar, Harold Malnar, and Bob Malnar; sister, Dorothy Alsbrooks; and sisters-in-law, Ruby Malnar, and Ruth Malnar.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 71 years, Clarence William Boothe of Liberty, TX; daughters, Tammy Talent and husband, James of Liberty, TX, Sonya Ehl and husband, Greg of Liberty, TX, Cindy Wetzel and husband, Mark of Liberty, TX; sisters, Mary Sahr of Liberty, TX and Marie Thompson and husband, Curtis of Tyler, TX; sisters-in-law, Maxine Malnar of Lufkin, TX and Linnie Malnar; grandchildren, Chad Eaton and Amy, Shenah Ivey and Dallas, Kayla Collins and Chris, Amber Pollino and Blake, and Josh Wetzel and Ashley; great grandchildren, Logan Potetz, Austin Potetz, Zoey Ivey, Jade Ivey, Alex Ivey, Faith Ivey, Bekah Ivey, Graham Pollino, Emma Pollino, and Elizabeth Eaton; numerous neices, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M at Boothe Cemetery in Moss Hill, TX with Reverend Anthony Rhodes and Pastor Mike Mahaney officiating.



Honoring Mrs. Boothe as pallbearers are Josh Wetzel, Logan Potetz, Austin Potetz, Dallas Ivey, Chris Collins and Curtis Thompson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Jo Boothe please visit our Tribute Store.

