Lois Elaine Corner, 79, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Anahuac. She was born on September 9, 1941, in Beeville, Texas, to the late John Herman Munson and Velma Iola Duke. Lois graduated from Lafayette High School in 1959. Afterward, Lois went on to graduate from Lee College with a certification in Licensed Vocational Nursing in 1962. She worked as an LVN for over 50 years, primarily with Dr. Leonidas Andres in Anahuac. Lois was dedicated to helping others and took great pride in being a member of the Anahuac Volunteer Emergency Corps as well as being on the CPS board.

Lois was a person who pursued many interests, some of which included watching competitive sports, especially football and figure skating, and gathering for family holidays. She loved her cats, and her dog Daisy, who was always sitting on the couch with her, protecting her to no end. Lois also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and anything that involved working at Bayside Hospital in Anahuac, nursing, and emergency services. Lois was a very family-oriented person and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. When she wasn’t spending time with them, she was out traveling with “The 3 Donna’s”.

Lois was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many to who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers Jerry, John Robert, Vernon, and G.T. Munson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Allen Willcox and his best friend Annette Ritter of Anahuac, Texas, Glen Willcox, Sr. of Wallisville, Texas, Darla Willcox of Anahuac; her grandchildren, Collin Willcox of Huntsville, Texas, Ashlyn Willcox of College Station, Texas, Glen Willcox, Jr. of Anahuac, Texas, Cody Ray Fancher of Leakey, Texas, Kiele Mae Willcox of Anahuac, Texas; her sister, Ruth Ann Snell of Canyon Lake, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Glen Willcox, Jr., Collin Willcox, Willis Cormier, Kyle Cormier, Judge David Hatfield, and Phillip LaBarbera. Honorary Pallbearers are John Black, James Morgan, and Dr. Leonidas Andres.

A graveside service for Ms. Corner will be held at 2pm, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Anahuac Cemetery, with Parker Hasson officiating.

