Trevor Alan Harrison, 22, of Liberty, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Trevor was born August 20, 1998 in Baytown, Texas to parents Alan Harrison and Kandice Sutherland. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Sutherland; and great-grandparents, Gladys and Harvey Bryan, Martha and J.B. Harrison.

Trevor was a handsome, quick-witted young man with a cute, infectious smile and a laugh that could bring joy to anyone around. He felt most handsome when he had a fresh haircut and he loved to take selfies to capture his best moments and brightest smiles. He liked his shoes (a lot), tattoos, basketball, women, and working out. He had a great passion for music and believed it helped him through issues and soothed his soul. Trevor also enjoyed spending time in Galveston hanging out and barbequing. Trevor loved his family dearly and really enjoyed the little things in life. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Trevor leaves to cherish his memory, his father Alan Harrison; mother, Kandice Covert and husband Lee; brother, Cain Covert; grandmothers, Carol Harrison, Brenda Robertson and husband Mike, and Leanne Banks; grandfathers, J.B. Harrison, Jr. and Leda Smith, and Robert Gordon; aunts, Hedi and Donnie Bode, Keli and Chance Ingram, Angel Harrison, Heather Sutherland, Meagan Young, and Baylee Robertson; uncles, J.B. Harrison, III and Amy Metz, Ben Robertson, and Josh Robertson; cousins, James, Don Allen, CaLeigh, Layne, Cameron, Gage, Dalton, Caleb, Abby, Zoey, Avery, Molly, Ellie, Kendyl, Brayden, and Mason; dear and close family friend, Kenneth Blackmon; and his beloved dog Cash, along with numerous great aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Trevor will be held 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty. Funeral Services will take place 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Grace Church Liberty officiated by Don Allen Bode, with interment to follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty. Serving as pallbearers will be Cameron Harrison, Layne Bode, Caleb Ingram, Gage Ingram, Dalton Ingram, Ben Robertson, Kenneth Blackmon and Josh Robertson.

