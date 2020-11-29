Sudie Patsy Owens, age 79 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born August 15, 1941 in Willow Springs, Texas to parents Pat and Sudie Pinkney Winfrey Walker who preceded her in death along with her husband, Douglas Owens; grandson, John Ragusa; son, Jimmy Avery Owens; sisters, Frankie (Sugar) White, Mamie Dell Blanks, and Betty Jo Dean; brothers, Floyd Walker and Herman Walker; husband Billy Weaver.

Patsy and Douglas “Fisher” married young and had three children. Patsy was a stay home mom and helped Fisher in their businesses. They had an auto parts store, a gas station, a liquor store, wrecker business and a dirt hauling business.

She was well know for taking her kids everywhere. Swimming lessons in Cleveland, the Houston Rodeo, the Barnum & Bailey circus, many trips to Astroworld and anywhere they wanted to go! And you can be sure there were always extra kids going along!

After Fisher’s death, she applied for a job with Pace Stancil Funeral home and began work right away. She worked as a funeral director assistant for nine years, until the day before her stroke. Patsy never met a stranger and she had a way of putting people at ease and comforting them during the loss of a loved one. She was also the glue that kept her large family together! Always making sure cousins were kept track of, hosting many family get togethers, taking everyone to their doctor appointments and attending every niece, nephew and cousins school events. She will be missed!

Survivors include her daughters, Terry Sue Braun and husband Gary Braun, and Lynda Darnell Marseilles and husband Rodney Marseilles; sister, Sarah Walker Cox; grandchildren, Charles Avery Davis and spouse Korie Davis, Justin Avery Owens and fiancé Jennifer McCoskey; Joshua Avery Owens and significant other, Jennifer Davalos, Avery Owens, and Joseph Christopher Farina; great-grandchildren, Avery Ann Davis, Macie L. Davis, Charlee Sue Davis, Sadie Lynn Davis, Able Owens, and Zoey Davalos; stepdaughter, Vickie Lovings and husband Harley; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Coldspring. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Stephens Creek, Texas.

