Bryan Anderson Gaskill, 43, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away November 24, 2020 at home. Bryan was born October 1, 1977 to parents Earl Gaskill and Rita Wheeler Gaskill.

Bryan was an electrician and worked in the construction field. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and wood crafting. He loved his dogs.

Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Earl Gaskill. He is survived by his mother, Rita Pierson and husband, Tommy; brothers and sisters, Keith Gaskill and wife Karla, Kylah Lucas and husband Jason, Jeremy Pierson and wife Amy, Bryan Pierson and wife Kenzie; also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Bryan will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with interment at Moss Hill Community Cemetery, Moss Hill, Texas, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pace-Stancil.

