Rudolph “Rudy” Zaruba, Jr., 85 of Dayton passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. Rudy was born March 14, 1935 in Dayton, Texas to parents Rudolph Zaruba, Sr. and Ida Silhavy Zaruba.

Rudy was a lifelong resident of Dayton and was a member of the Dayton High School Class of 1953. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Rudy attended First Baptist Church. He was owner of Rudy’s Grocery Store until his retirement. Rudy and his parents established their business and touched many lives through the years with their fine customer service and gifts from the heart. He was a true gardener and was well known for the delicious vegetables that he grew and shared with so many, always accompanied by his big smile. Rudy was very talented and could build almost anything, always having projects in the works. He loved his family and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kip Zaruba; his grandsons, Rudolph Zaruba, IV, Grant Zaruba; and his sisters, Dorothy and Carol.

He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Barbara Beardsley Zaruba of Dayton; sons, Rudolph Zaruba, III and wife Liz of Houston and Kent Zaruba and wife Juanita of Dayton; three grandchildren, Kristen Risch, Gavin Zaruba and Chase Zaruba; nine great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services for Rudy will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

