Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday for the Country Christmas parade in downtown Liberty. Here are some of the photos from the parade and the Liberty Food Festival event that was held immediately following the parade.

The winners of the parade are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The Daniel Pavilion on the grounds of Liberty City Hall was lit up for photos with Santa following the Country Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Liberty Food Festival was coordinated to fall at the same time as Country Christmas. After the parade, families enjoyed food and craft vendors near Liberty City Hall.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Liberty for the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 1.











The multi-talented Dayton Chamber Director Jessica Sims (in red) surprised a few people by twirling fiery batons during the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Liberty.





























Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett announced the parade entries as they arrived in front of the judges’ table in front of city hall.

Lt. Chip Fairchild waves as he passes through town, pulling the police department’s float in the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Liberty Police Department locked up The Grinch so he could commit no crimes, at least for a while, during the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin led the Country Christmas parade as it made its way into downtown Liberty on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Dancers with Ballet Folklorico of Dayton performed a dance routine to music performed by their mariachi band.

























The Country Christmas parade was judged by Wanda Kelley-Bouchard (seated, left), Betty Runkle (seated, right) and Tracy Williams (standing, right). They are pictured with Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett.

Santa kept a safe distance from kids at the Country Christmas event following a lighted parade. Instead of sitting in Santa’s lap, the kids sat on the deck in front of him at the Daniel Pavilion.

Dave “Showdog” Chessher (left) and Bryan Reynolds (right) helped coordinate the visits with Santa following the Country Christmas parade in Liberty.

