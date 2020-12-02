Ruby Nell Propes, age 66 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born October 13, 1954 in Cleveland, Texas to parents John Wilson McWhorter and Gladys Jewell McWhorter who preceded her in death along with her brother, James Wilson McWhorter; and sister, Treca Lytle.

Survivors include her husband, Orville Propes; daughter, Leslie Jarvis and husband Scott; brothers, Ronald McWhorter, John McWhorter, Richard McWhorter, Kenneth McWhorter

and Bert McWhorter; granddaughter, Chloe Jarvis; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 3:00 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

