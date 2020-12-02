Virginia Merl Gilchriest, age 95 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born May 5, 1925 in Hightower, Texas to parents Joe Ed and Ellen Smith who preceded her in death along with her husband, Joe Gilchriest; sister, Dagma Walker; and son in law, Arlen Barrett.

Survivors include her son, Linn Gilchriest; daughter, Sharon Barrett; grandchildren, Scott Barrett and wife Amy, Nicole Hiltbrunner and husband Heath; along with seven great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

