Anna Jewell Norris was born August 20, 1930 in Splendora, Texas and passed away in Kingwood, Texas on November 30, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a tax assessor for many years in Splendora and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Splendora. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Ross Son Wells and Rebecca Hayden Wells; brothers, Darwin Wells and Keith Wells; sisters, Eddie Prestridge and Dotty LeBlanc. She is survived by her sons, Michael Norris and wife Jenny, and Toby Smoot and girlfriend Jackie Osborne; brother, Raymond Wells; sisters, Joyce Stubblefield and husband George, and Fran Boyette; sister-in-law, Nelleen Wells; grandchildren, Shelly Kennedy and Sunni Crumrine and husband Paul; great grandchildren, Kolton Kennedy, Jace Crumrine, and Raylan Crumrine. Pallbearers for the service will be: Beau Jenkins, Sonny Prestridge, Ross Wells, Brandon Moore, Rowdy Hayden, and Toby Smoot. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Bob Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery

