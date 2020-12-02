Raymond John Hauser III, 49, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born on Monday, April 19, 1971, in New York, New York to Raymond John Hauser, II and Laura (Reardon) Hauser, both of whom have preceded him in death. Raymond was also preceded in death by his, stepmother, Theresa Wheeler, brother, Joseph Hauser and wife Lisa Hauser. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 29 years, Tamara Hauser; sons, Anthony James Hauser, Michael Joseph Hauser, Robert John Hauser and wife Kerina Herard; sister, Heidi Green and husband Michael; grandchildren, Sentry Hauser, Ipheion Herard- Hauser, and Trillia Herard-Hauser; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial Services for Raymond will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center to gifts@mdanderson.org

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond John Hauser, III, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

