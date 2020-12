The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 29, 2020:

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication

Hernandez-Torres, Adrian – Public Intoxication

Sanchez, Joshua William – Aggravated Assault

Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

