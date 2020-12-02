Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 30, 2020:
- Bridges, Crystal Gail – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Del-Valle, Rafael Antonio – Burglary of a Habitation
- Hoover, Ray Keith – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Jones, Shane Kenton – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Invalid and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
- Langley, William David IV – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Saunders, Sarah Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Woodward, Dale – Parole Violation