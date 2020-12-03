Winners of Country Christmas parade announced

The votes are finally tallied. The City of Liberty is announcing that winners of the 2020 Country Christmas Parade are:

Best Walking: Ballet Folklorico De Dayton – Dayton, Texas

Best Riding: Cowboy’s Ready Mix LLC

Best Float: It’s an FFA Christmas – Hardin FFA

If you missed this Christmas parade, mark your calendar for Saturday, Dec. 5, when the City of Dayton hosts its Spirit of Christmas parade and Nutcracker Market.

The Nutcracker Market will open at 11 a.m. at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. The lighted Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the same location.

Following the parade, the City of Dayton will officially light the Christmas tree outside of the community center.

Dancers with Ballet Folklorico of Dayton performed a dance routine to music performed by their mariachi band. Ballet Folklorico De Dayton won “Best Walking” in the parade.

Cowboy Concrete won “Best Riding” in the 2020 Country Christmas parade in Liberty.

