Jimmy Ollis Rose, 74, of Baytown passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jimmy was born June 11, 1946, in Goose Creek, to parents Norman Rose and Betty Sellers Rose.

Jimmy lived in Baytown since 1974 and was a former resident of Silsbee, Texas. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years as a submarine sonar technician. He retired from Goodyear in 2010, where he worked as an electrician. He was also a Masonic Lodge member at Cedar Bayou Lodge No 321. Jimmy enjoyed college football and loved watching his grandsons play baseball.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marlene Rose and sister Deborah Williams.

He is survived by his son, Eric Rose and daughter, DiAana Butler and husband Keith; grandchildren, Blake, Ashton, Braedon, Reid, Malachi, Mirranda and Erica; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Cindy Ester and Shirley Drake; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas, with Rev. Bill Yowell officiating. Services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton.

