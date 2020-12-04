Lottie Mae Graham Ledbetter, 93 of Houston, Texas passed away on November 22, 2020. Lottie was born July 15, 1927 in St. Petersburg, Florida to parents William Graham and Helen Houseman Graham.

Lottie spent her younger years in Florida before moving to California. While in California she worked in a sewing factory before World War II. She was working as a waitress when she met and married her husband, Watson Ledbetter Jr. in 1946. They raised their family in Southern California before moving to New Mexico when they purchased their first restaurant. A few years later they moved to Houston where they owned and operated several restaurants, their last restaurant was Ledbetter’s Steak and Bar-b-q. Lottie took great enjoyment coming up with specials for the restaurants as well as cooking for her family and friends.

Through the years she was quite a seamstress for her girls, always making outfits to match each other. Her passion for sewing continued in her later years as she enjoyed sharing her love of quilting with all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and each marriage. The gift of a quilt from Granny Goose was treasured. Lottie was a very social lady and was a member of a quilting group, “The Cut-Ups”. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Lottie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband Watson Ledbetter, Jr. and daughter, Katherine Mazzuca. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Davis, Barbara Mazzuca, husband Ralph, Mary Reynolds, husband John, her son, Gary W. Ledbetter, 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, 9 great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. Ledbetter will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery with Bishop Steve Goodman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

