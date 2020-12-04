Kai Cameron Koen went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020. He was born November 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas to parents Cameron Don Koen and Kadie Jo Sebek Koen. Kai is preceded in death by his great grandfathers, Herbert Koen and Jimmy Smith.

Left to cherish Kai’s memory are his parents, Cameron and Kadie Koen; his big sister, Sawyer; grandparents, Kelley Cooper, Don and Jana Koen, Clayte and Cindy Sebek; great grandparents, Janice Smith, Betty Koen, Pete and JoAnn Gunter, Gene and Lena Butcher, and Glenda Nichols; aunts and uncles, Caleb and Kelsi Hilton, Carson Koen and Braegan, Davin and Monica Moses, Connor Cooper, Cody Croft, Christian Best, Cody and Lauren Cook, Bob and Lauren Holloway, Brandon and Laken Sims. He will be missed and cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation for Kai will be held from 12pm – 2pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at North Main Baptist Church, Liberty, Texas. Services will begin at the church at 2pm with interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Carson Koen, Davin Moses, Connor Cooper, Sam Elliott, and Caleb Hilton. Cameron and Kadie Koen will receive people at their home following the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CDH International (www.cdhi.org) or Texas Children’s Hospital (texaschildrens.org).

