Roy Allen Herrington Jr., of Anahuac, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Palestine, Texas on November 12, 1935, to Roy and Doris Herrington.

He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and was a proud Aggie. Roy held several jobs such as rough necking in West Texas and driving a cattle truck. In 1966, Roy moved his family to Anahuac and started his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a land appraiser. He retired after 25, then went into business for himself as an independent real estate appraiser.

For many years Roy supported Chambers County youth by purchasing animals at the annual Chambers County Youth Project Show. He and his wife, Tex Ann enjoyed traveling to many different places around the world. Roy also enjoyed spending time at his family farm in Brushy Creek, Texas attending to his cattle, spending countless hours swimming in his pool was also a favorite past time he enjoyed with his entire family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Tex Ann; and his brother Rush Herrington.

Survivors include his son Allen Herrington (Louise) of Anahuac, Texas, daughter Melissa Thomas (Vance) of Anahuac, Texas, and son Joel Herrington (Katie) of Kilgore, Texas; sisters, Harriet Herrington of Norman, Oklahoma and Gayle Morton of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Herrington (Callie), Brad Herrington (Chelsea), Jordan Sanders (Cody), Rush Herrington and Payton Herrington; great-grandchildren Chase, Gracelyn, Ty, Addi, Mason, Cale, and Tess.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Brian Herrington, Brad Herrington, Rush Herrington, Payton Herrington, Vance Thomas, and Rick Davis.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00am – 11:00am on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Anahuac Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00am in the Anahuac Cemetery under the direction of Sterling Funeral Home.

